BERLIN, March 27 Borussia Dortmund playmaker
Mario Goetze has extended his contract at the German champions
by two years to 2016, ending speculation of a possible big-club
move this year.
The talented 19-year-old Germany international, considered
one of the best prospects in Europe, has been at Dortmund for a
decade and big European clubs have been circling in recent
months eager to snatch him away. His previous contract ran until
2014.
Among those who had publicly stated an interest are Arsenal,
while several other English and Spanish clubs were reportedly
after the player, who has won 12 caps and scored two goals for
Germany.
"Everyone knows how I feel in Dortmund," said the
midfielder, who is due to return to action early next month from
a groin injury that has kept him out for more than two months.
"I want to be part of this team's development," he said.
The German club have already signed longer deals with a
string of their young players, including Germany defenders Mats
Hummels and Marcel Schmelzer and Serbia international Neven
Subotic.
Goetze's decision to commit to Dortmund is expected to
influence other players' decisions on staying at the club.
"We are delighted to be able to take a further step into the
future with Mario," said club manager Michael Zorc.
Borussia are on course for their second consecutive
Bundesliga title and are five points clear of second-placed
Bayern Munich at the top of the table. They have also reached
May's German Cup final where they will face Bayern.
