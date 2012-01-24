BERLIN Jan 24 German champions Borussia
Dortmund will be without attacking midfielder Mario Goetze for
up to two months after the 19-year-old was diagnosed with a
groin injury, the club said on Tuesday.
His injury is a bitter blow for Dortmund, who kicked off
their year in spectacular fashion with a 5-1 win at Hamburg SV
last week to join Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich at the top.
"He will be out for six to eight weeks. That means Goetze
will be back for the away game against Mainz 05 in mid-March at
the earliest," the club said in a statement.
Germany international Goetze, seen as the country's biggest
midfield talent and expected to be a key part of the country's
Euro 2012 team, had missed the Hamburg game as well as
Dortmund's final two matches of last year.
He is already a transfer target for several top European
clubs despite a contract with Dortmund until 2014.
