BERLIN, March 10 Borussia Dortmund central defender Mats Hummels will be out for several weeks after picking up an ankle injury in their 2-1 defeat by Schalke 04, the champions said on Sunday.

The injury means Hummels will also most likely to miss Germany's 2014 World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan on March 22 and 26.

Germany international Hummels, a stalwart in the Dortmund defence, suffered a partial ligament tear when he twisted his right ankle and was taken off at halftime on Saturday.

"Mats Hummels will be out for several weeks," the club said, adding more information about the duration of his absence would be provided later.

Second-placed Dortmund, 20 points behind leaders Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, have advanced to the last eight of the Champions League after beating Shakhtar Donetsk 5-2 on aggregate earlier this week. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)