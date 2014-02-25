Feb 25 Borussia Dortmund have banned a supporter from their stadium until 2020 for shouting "Sieg Heil" during a minute's silence before Saturday's game at Hamburg SV.

Dortmund said the man was led away by Hamburg stewards after the Nazi salute and given a three-year nationwide ban from football stadiums. Although that is the maximum allowed for a nationwide ban, Dortmund added their own six-year ban on top.

The man, who was not identified, interrupted the silence to honour former Hamburg physiotherapist Hermann Rieger, who died last week, Dortmund said in a statement.

"Borussia Dortmund stands for tolerance and diversity with the utmost conviction and will fight against racism and intolerance with every available means," the club said. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Robert Woodward) (Reporting by Brian Homewood)