BERLIN, Sept 27 Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp said his team would bounce back after their bad start to the season took a turn for the worse on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Schalke 04.

Their third defeat in six league games means last season's Bundesliga runners-up dropped seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich, prompting Klopp to admit that they were stuck in a rut.

"That not everything is coming up roses for us these days is something that we have noticed as well," Klopp told reporters. "In such games you have to be prepared and we were not on two occasions."

Dortmund's defence, with captain Mats Hummels making his first start of the season, looked disorganised as Schalke struck twice in the opening 23 minutes before Dortmund dominated in the second half but failed to level.

World Cup winner Hummels allowed Joel Matip to head home unmarked from a corner and minutes later Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting drilled in after a defensive error from Adrian Ramos.

Hummels had been picked ahead of the in-form Sokratis Papastathopoulos, yet Dortmund conceded two goals for a third straight league game. They have now shipped 11 in six Bundesliga matches.

"When you concede such goals it is very rare that you can win a game," Klopp said. "Obviously this is not a good start for us. We have various problems and are dealing with them."

In his defence, Klopp is missing his entire first-choice midfield including Marco Reus, Nuri Sahin and Henrikh Mkhitaryan while Sebastian Kehl became the latest addition to their injury list this week.

Hummels' lacklustre performance showed the Germany international is still some way off his best.

With Anderlecht to play in the Champions League next week, Dortmund will have little time to dwell on the defeat to their Ruhr valley rivals.

"We will go home now and have a crap evening. But believe me. We are coming. It may take a moment longer but we are coming." (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)