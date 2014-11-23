BERLIN Nov 23 Borussia Dortmund players must pull themselves out of a domestic rut that has left them 15th in the Bundesliga and not expect problems to go away, club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said on Sunday.

Speaking at the annual members meeting with the entire team present, Watzke said it was neither the club, nor the coach who could help them.

"The poison that everything will sort itself out must come out of your ears, out of all of our ears," Watzke said after the team had received thunderous applause despite their 2-2 draw against Papderborn on Saturday.

Dortmund, last season's runners-up, squandered a two-goal lead in the second half, indicative of their erratic form.

"In the future think about what kind of reception you have been given here today as 15th-placed," Watzke said.

"No coach, no one of us can help you. You have to change it, it is your task. We have to get out from down there."

"We just cannot afford to implode like we did in the second half when we are 15th," he said.

Dortmund, who won the Bundesliga in 2011 and the domestic league and Cup double in 2012, also reached the Champions League final in 2013.

The Ruhr valley club have again advanced to the knockout stage of Europe's premier club competition this season but their domestic form has been bad, having lost seven of their 12 league games to drop 19 points behind leaders Bayern.

"We have a great team but you need to prove that every week," Watzke said.

Dortmund, who may be without winger Marco Reus for some time after he suffered a suspected ankle ligament injury on Saturday, travel to Arsenal next week with a point enough to secure top spot in their Champions League group. (Editing by Ed Osmond)