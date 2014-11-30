BERLIN Nov 30 Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp said he had no plans to jump ship after his side dropped down to last place in the Bundesliga following their 2-0 defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

It is the first time since 2007-8 that Dortmund, Bundesliga champions in 2011 and both league and German Cup winners in 2012, have been in bottom place but Klopp, who also led the club to the Champions League final only 18 months ago, said they were ready to pick themselves up again.

Asked if he had any thoughts of leaving, Klopp told Sky Television: "I can understand journalists thinking about something like that but there is no such trend (within the club). I see myself as being responsible."

"If it is only about luck and a change in coach can bring that, then call me up and I will make way.

"But as long as nobody comes and says 'we have someone who makes it better' then I cannot go. I am not in the way but I cannot go before there is a better solution. This is a big responsibility and I accept it."

Dortmund, who have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stage, have now lost eight of their 13 league games this season.

With a leaky defence, a lack of goals and a string of injuries, including Marco Reus and defenders Mats Hummels and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Dortmund have won just one of their last 10 Bundesliga games and have accumulated only 11 points.

"We wanted dramatically to improve our situation today but we did not do it," said Klopp. "But we will keep on working at it."

Eintracht pounced on a Dortmund defensive error with Alexander Meier drilling in after five minutes. Another even bigger defensive mix-up between Matthias Ginter and keeper Roman Weidenfeller allowed Haris Seferovic to add another late on.

In between, Dortmund missed more than half a dozen clear scoring chances, dominating the game for most of the time.

"We suffered an early setback and that was painful. You could see it and feel it," Klopp said. "Now we face a major challenge." (Editing by Ian Chadband)