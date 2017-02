BERLIN Jan 30 Borussia Dortmund have extended coach Juergen Klopp's contract by two years to 2016 and also tied sports director Michael Zorc to the club until the same date, the German champions said on Monday.

"We are delighted to have extended the contracts of both," said Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke in a statement. "Both have put in outstanding work in the past few years."

Klopp joined Dortmund in 2008 from Mainz 05 and led the team to their seventh Bundesliga title in 2011 with what was the youngest league-winning team since the top division was established in 1963.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)