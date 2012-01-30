* Klopp has been at Dortmund since 2008
* Sports director Zorc also signs new deal to 2016
BERLIN Jan 30 Borussia Dortmund have
extended coach Juergen Klopp's contract by two years to 2016 and
have tied sports director Michael Zorc to the club until the
same date, the German champions said on Monday.
"We are delighted to have extended the contracts of both,"
said Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke in a statement. "Both have
put in outstanding work in the past few years."
Klopp joined Dortmund in 2008 from Mainz 05 and led the team
to their seventh Bundesliga title in 2011 with what was the
youngest league-winning team since the top division was
established in 1963.
Dortmund are level on points with leaders Bayern Munich in
the current campaign and are unbeaten in their last 13 league
games.
"I am lucky to be working for an amazing football club,"
said Klopp, whose touchline enthusiasm and celebrations fit well
with Dortmund's football-crazy supporters who average 80,000 at
home games - the second-highest crowd average in Europe behind
Barcelona.
"We know to appreciate the fact that Dortmund is showing us
this long-term trust," said the 44-year-old former striker.
A string of Dortmund players, who got first-team action as
teenagers under Klopp, have graduated to the German national
team in the past two seasons.
Among them are defenders Mats Hummesl and Marcel Schmelzer
and midfielders Sven Bender, Mario Goetze and Kevin Grosskreutz.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Clare Fallon)