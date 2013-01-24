BERLIN Jan 24 Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp pledged to improve the Bundesliga champions' recent home record with a win over Nuremberg on Friday that would lift them level with second-placed Bayer Leverkusen on 33 points.

Dortmund, who have won only one of their last five home games, are in third place, 12 points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who visit VfB Stuttgart on Sunday, and three adrift of Leverkusen who play Freiburg on Saturday.

"Nuremberg are a robust team but we have to get something back for that 1-1 in the first half of the season and in any case we have to improve our home record," said Klopp, who has led Dortmund to back-to-back league titles.

"The fans coming to the flood-lit match should dress up warm. We will take care of the rest."

Dortmund, who have also advanced to the Champions League round of 16 where they face Shakhtar Donetsk, kicked off the year with a stunning 5-0 win at Werder Bremen.

They have, however, won just four of eight home games in the campaign for a total of 14 victories out of 24.

"This feels as if we had only five home games so far," Klopp said of his team's points haul.