BERLIN Jan 19 Struggling Borussia Dortmund's injury woes this season show no signs of stopping with midfielder Sebastian Kehl and Kevin Grosskreutz injured on the last day of their training camp in Spain, the club said on Monday.

Grosskreutz suffered a partial ligament tear in his ankle and is expected to be out for about a week while Kehl sustained a shoulder injury with a diagnosis expected later on Monday, the club said.

"Kevin will undergo special rehabilitation training in the coming days," it said in a statement after the team's return to Germany.

Dortmund, champions in 2011 and 2012, are currently in 17th place in the Bundesliga with the season resuming on Jan. 30 after the winter break.

They have had a bad run with injuries this season, missing Marco Reus for some months along with Ilkay Guendogan, Jakub Blaszczykowski, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Nuri Sahin and Marcel Schmelzer among others.

Dortmund also face Juventus in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg next month. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)