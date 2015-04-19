BERLIN, April 19 Borussia Dortmund have named Thomas Tuchel to succeed Juergen Klopp as their manager on a three-year-deal, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

Tuchel, who managed Mainz for five seasons between 2009 and 2014, will take up the post from July 1 after Klopp announced on Wednesday that he would be ending his seven-year tenure at the club.

"Eight-times German champions Borussia Dortmund have appointed Thomas Tuchel as their new head coach from 1 July 2015, with the 41-year-old putting pen to paper on a three-year contract," Dortmund said on their website (www.bvb.de).

Bundesliga champions in 2011 and 2012 Dortmund, who also finished runners-up in the 2013 Champions League, have struggled this season and sit eighth in the standings after a brief spell at the bottom. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)