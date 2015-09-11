BERLIN, Sept 11 Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Marco Reus is set to miss the Bundesliga leaders' game at Hanover 96 on Saturday after failing to recover from a fractured toe and forward Adrian Ramos is doubtful, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.

Reus dropped out of the Germany squad last week ahead of two Euro 2016 qualifiers.

"It looks that Marco will not make it for Hanover," Tuchel, whose team have won all three league matches to lead champions Bayern Munich on goal difference, told reporters.

"He did not train with the team on Thursday. As for Adrian Ramos we still have to wait and see what the doctor says," Tuchel said. Colombian Ramos was injured in a friendly against St Pauli and is also nursing a cold.

The injuries, however, could speed up the Bundesliga debut of new signing Adnan Januzaj who has joined on loan from Manchester United for a season.

"He could be an option already for Hanover, I would not rule it out." Tuchel said.

"But every transfer needs its time. He is very good with the ball and creative in his combinations but still needs to adapt to some things, including to the intensity in training and in the games."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)