BERLIN Aug 7 Former Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund were in stellar form in their home debut under new coach Thomas Tuchel in their demolition of Austria's Wolfsberg for the Europa League third qualifying round as they look to bounce back from their disappointing last season.

Tuchel's team crushed the hapless Austrians 5-0 (6-0 on aggregate) with Henrikh Mkhitharyan scoring a hat-trick and setting up another goal and the Ruhr valley club looking in fine form for the Bundesliga start next week.

It was not so much the extent of the victory against the weaker Austrian team that was confidence-instilling but rather how Dortmund played, especially in the second half.

"We struggled in the opening 45 minutes and we did not position ourselves that well but we did it much better after the break and we could play between the lines. It was a good reaction with a lot of goals and I could not be happier," Tuchel said.

The coach, whose team scored all five goals in 38 minutes in the second half, was also happy to have got off to a good start in front of a home crowd, eager to shake off the burden of being Juergen Klopp's successor as quickly as possible.

Klopp steered Dortmund to two German League titles, one German Cup and the 2013 Champions League final in his seven years in charge. A crowd favourite, Klopp resigned at then end of the season after Dortmund languished in last place at the halfway mark before a late comeback.

On Thursday any thoughts of Klopp were dispelled with an exciting, quick passing game that constantly forced their opponents to move and open up spaces and an insatiable appetite to attack.

Armenian Mkhitharyan, the club's most expensive transfer when he joined in 2013 for a reported $27 million, showed signs of his old form after struggling last season, scoring three times and setting up Marco Reus for the lead.

Tuchel also won praise for trusting 19-year-old Julian Weigl with his first start and the Germany youth international looked confident throughout.

"We will be fresher in the coming days but we are on a good track," the 41-year-old Tuchel said. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)