BERLIN May 12 Borussia Dortmund was the only European club to average more than 80,000 fans per home game in all competitions this season as the Ruhr valley club improved upon their own attendance record.

In 24 games, including Bundesliga, Champions League, German Cup and German Super Cup fixtures, Dortmund welcomed 1.855 million spectators, up from 1.841 million last season, the club said on Monday

As the club celebrated 40 years at a stadium boasting the largest terrace for standing spectators on the continent with a 25,000 capacity, Dortmund said their attendance was the highest in Europe at an average of 80,291 per game.

"Europe-wide Borussia Dortmund are the only club to have an average attendance of more than 80,000," it said in a statement.

The 2011 and 2012 Bundesliga champions finished second behind Bayern Munich this season and will compete in the Champions League next season. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)