BERLIN, June 2 Italy striker Ciro Immobile, top scorer in Serie A this season, joined Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund on Monday on a five-year contract as the Germans moved to replace forward Robert Lewandowski.

Immobile, who is in Italy's World Cup squad, joined Juventus in 2009 before being loaned out to several clubs. He scored 22 goals in 33 league games for Torino this season to top the scorers' list.

Dortmund, who finished behind Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, have already signed forward Adrian Ramos for next season with Poland international Lewandowski joining Bayern. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)