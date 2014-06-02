(Adds quotes, details)

BERLIN, June 2 Italy striker Ciro Immobile, top scorer in Serie A this season, signed a five-year contract with Borussia Dortmund on Monday as the Bundesliga runners-up stepped up their bid to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Immobile, who has been included in his country's squad for the World Cup in Brazil this month, joined Juventus in 2009 before being loaned out to several clubs.

He scored 22 goals in 33 league games for Torino this term under a co-ownership deal with Juve.

"In Ciro Immobile we have a flexible and dynamic forward who has been impressive in one of Europe's top leagues," Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc said in a statement.

"He fits with his outstanding qualities to our profile demand."

Dortmund, second behind Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, have already signed forward Adrian Ramos from Hertha Berlin with Poland international Lewandowski joining Bayern in the close season.

Coach Juergen Klopp has had to replace several squad members in recent seasons as domestic and European success has seen players like Shinji Kagawa, Nuri Sahin and Mario Goetze snapped up by bigger clubs.