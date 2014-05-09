BERLIN May 9 Italian Serie A's leading scorer Ciro Immobile of Torino is interested in joining Borussia Dortmund, said club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke on Friday but said no deal was done yet.

"I can only confirm that the player Immobile really wants to join us," Watzke told reporters. "That is all there is to be said on this. If everything was settled then we would have announced it."

Immobile, who joined Juventus in 2009 before being loaned out to several clubs, has scored 21 goals in 32 league games this season to top the scorers' list.

Dortmund, last season's Champions League runners-up, have secured second place in the Bundesliga and are looking to plug the gap that will be left by the departure of top striker Robert Lewandowski to Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

They have signed forward Adrian Ramos from Hertha Berlin.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)