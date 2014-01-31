BERLIN Jan 31 Champions League runners-up Borussia Dortmund have signed Serbian midfielder Milos Jojic from Partizan Belgrade on the last day of the transfer window as they look to plug the gap of injured Jakub Baszczykowski, the club said on Friday.

The 21-year-old Jojic signed a four-year deal becoming Dortmund's only transfer in the winter after the club had initially ruled out buying any players.

A cruciate ligament injury to midfielder Baszczykowski last week forced a u-turn with the club - still in three competitions - as they running out of midfielders with playmaker Ilkay Guendogan also injured.

"We are delighted to have signed a player who can be used in different positions in midfield, has great development potential and complements our squad," said sports director Michael Zorc.

Dortmund, third in the Bundesliga and through to the German Cup quarter-finals, face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League round of 16 next month. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)