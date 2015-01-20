BERLIN Jan 20 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Sebastian Kehl has been ruled out for four weeks with a shoulder injury, dealing a further blow to the relegation-threatened former German champions.

Kehl, who could now miss their Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Juventus on Feb. 24, was injured when he clashed with a team mate during a friendly game against Steaua Bucharest on Saturday at their training camp in Spain.

"He must be out of action for four weeks due to the injury," the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old former Germany international joins Kevin Grosskreutz on the sidelines with the fellow midfielder suffering a partial ankle ligament tear in the same game and ruled out for at least a week.

Dortmund, German champions in 2011 and 2012 as well as Champions League finalists in 2013, are in 17th place in the Bundesliga, level on points with last-placed Freiburg.

