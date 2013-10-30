BERLIN Oct 30 Borussia Dortmund coach Juergen Klopp has signed a two-year contract extension to 2018, last season's Champions League runners-up said on Wednesday.

Klopp, who joined Dortmund in 2008, won the Bundesliga with them in 2011 and the domestic league and Cup double in 2012 before losing to German rivals Bayern Munich in last season's Champions League final.

