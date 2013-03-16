BERLIN, March 16 Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski has set a club record by scoring in eight consecutive games, with the Poland international notching up two goals in their 5-1 demolition of Freiburg on Saturday.

Bundesliga top scorer Lewandowski, who took his tally to 19 goals, grabbed his first goal of the day when he headed in a smooth Nuri Sahin free kick in the 41st minute to level.

He drilled in his second in first-half stoppage time with a low drive from inside the box before also setting up Dortmund's fifth goal in the 78th with a fine run down the left and a well-timed pass in front of goal for Leonardo Bittencourt.

The previous Dortmund record stretched back to the 1964/65 season when the late Friedhelm 'Timo' Konietzka scored in seven consecutive Bundesliga games.

Lewandowski is among the most sought-after strikers in Europe and German media have long speculated that he will move south to Bayern Munich after refusing to sign a contract extension. His current deal runs out in 2014. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)