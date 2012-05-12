BERLIN May 12 Poland striker Robert Lewandowski will be a marked man at next month's European championship after grabbing the headlines with a hat-trick in Borussia Dortmund's 5-2 German Cup victory over Bayern Munich on Saturday.

The 23-year-old completed a stunning season that also saw him score 22 goals in the league as Dortmund cruised to their second consecutive Bundesliga title earlier this month.

His performance on Saturday against Champions League finalists Bayern was another warning to Euro 2012 co-host Poland's Group A rivals Greece, Russia and Czech Republic.

"We played a very good season and today we topped it off with the Cup," the softly-spoken Lewandowski, who joined Dortmnund in 2010 from Lech Poznan, told reporters.

"It is a great feeling," he added.

The tall striker prefers to do his talking on the pitch and, after playing second fiddle to Paraguay's Lucas Barrios last season, grabbed the starting spot in Dortmund's record-breaking campaign as they finished ahead of Bayern on 81 points.

Lewandowski again had perfect timing on Saturday, grabbing his first deep in first-half stoppage time when he slotted home through keeper Manuel Neuer's legs to give his team a 3-1 lead.

The versatile forward, equally at ease in front of goal or playing deeper, then showed off his thundering right foot, firing in from the right unmarked to make it 4-1.

Lewandowski killed off any lingering Bayern hopes with a header at the far post as he finished his club season knowing he will again be coach Juergen Klopp's first choice next term with Barrios conceding defeat in their rivalry and leaving for China.

"This is an indescribable year for us and this is the cherry on top," said Dortmund captain Sebastian Kehl.

Lewandowski will be hoping his good run has more mileage with the start of the Euros, which are being co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine, less than a month away. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)