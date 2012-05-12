BERLIN May 12 Poland striker Robert Lewandowski
will be a marked man at next month's European championship after
grabbing the headlines with a hat-trick in Borussia Dortmund's
5-2 German Cup victory over Bayern Munich on Saturday.
The 23-year-old completed a stunning season that also saw
him score 22 goals in the league as Dortmund cruised to their
second consecutive Bundesliga title earlier this month.
His performance on Saturday against Champions League
finalists Bayern was another warning to Euro 2012 co-host
Poland's Group A rivals Greece, Russia and Czech Republic.
"We played a very good season and today we topped it off
with the Cup," the softly-spoken Lewandowski, who joined
Dortmnund in 2010 from Lech Poznan, told reporters.
"It is a great feeling," he added.
The tall striker prefers to do his talking on the pitch and,
after playing second fiddle to Paraguay's Lucas Barrios last
season, grabbed the starting spot in Dortmund's record-breaking
campaign as they finished ahead of Bayern on 81 points.
Lewandowski again had perfect timing on Saturday, grabbing
his first deep in first-half stoppage time when he slotted home
through keeper Manuel Neuer's legs to give his team a 3-1 lead.
The versatile forward, equally at ease in front of goal or
playing deeper, then showed off his thundering right foot,
firing in from the right unmarked to make it 4-1.
Lewandowski killed off any lingering Bayern hopes with a
header at the far post as he finished his club season knowing he
will again be coach Juergen Klopp's first choice next term with
Barrios conceding defeat in their rivalry and leaving for China.
"This is an indescribable year for us and this is the cherry
on top," said Dortmund captain Sebastian Kehl.
Lewandowski will be hoping his good run has more mileage
with the start of the Euros, which are being co-hosted by Poland
and Ukraine, less than a month away.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)