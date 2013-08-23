BERLIN Aug 23 Borussia Dortmund failed to win any silverware last season but still saw turnover top 305 million euros for the 2012/13 season for the best financial results in the club's history.

On the brink of financial collapse only eight years ago, Dortmund, the Bundesliga's only publicly-traded club, posted a 305 million euros ($407.02 million) turnover for the fiscal year ending June 30,2013, up 42 percent from last season's 215m.

Profits were also up to 53.3m euros, from 35m for the previous fiscal year, boosted by their run to the Champions League final and a second place finish in the Bundesliga last season.

"We succeeded, just like in the last few years, to couple sporting with financial success," club CEO Hans Joachim Watzke told reporters.

"We have been growing quickly and dynamically for several years now. What is important is above all the sustainability of the sporting development," he said.

Dortmund, who won back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012 as well as the German Cup in 2012, have been selling key players for the past few seasons and reinvesting the revenues into new transfers, refusing to create any new debt.

Some 37m euros went into their coffers for the sale of midfielder Mario Goetze to Bayern Munich, with the club bringing in Armenian forward Henrikh Mikhitaryan and Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for roughly the same sum in total.

Dortmund, however, are still some way behind treble winners Bayern Munich, who beat them in last season's Champions League final, and posted over 373m euros of turnover for the 2011/12 season.

That is expected to be even bigger for the 2012/13 season when their results are announced in the fall, after Bayern won the domestic league and Cup double and their fifth European crown. ($1 = 0.7493 euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ossian Shine)