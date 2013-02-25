BERLIN Feb 25 German soccer champions Borussia Dortmund reported improved financial results for the first half of the 2012/13 fiscal year with both profits and turnover on the rise, the club said on Monday.

Pre-tax profits stood at 17.5 million euros ($23.03 million)for the period between July and December 2012, up from 16.7 million euros for the same period a year earlier.

Turnover also grew by almost a quarter to 124.1 million euros from 101.4 million in the first half of the 2011/12 fiscal year.

"The figures we announce today are further proof of our continuing and growing financial strength of Borussia Dortmund," said club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke in a statement.

"But our core principle of legacy before speed will remain."

Dortmund, who almost went bankrupt less than 10 years ago, won back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012 as well as the German Cup last year.

They are also still in the running in the Champions League and the German Cup though a league title defence this year looks remote with the club in second place, 17 points behind Bayern Munich.

The Ruhr valley club also have the second highest attendance across Europe after Spain's Barcelona, with an average of about 80,000 spectators per home game. ($1 = 0.7598 euros) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)