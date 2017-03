BERLIN Feb 10 Borussia Dortmund winger Marco Reus has signed a contract extension at the Bundesliga club until 2019, ending persistent rumours of a move Spain or England at the end of the season.

Reus, who had an injury-plagued 2014 when he also missed the World Cup which Germany won, was seen on his way out after Bayern Munich revealed he had a buyout clause in his contract.

"We never let ourselves be influenced by all the transfer rumours and we always saw a good chance that this exceptional player could consciously decide in favour of Dortmund," CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said in a statement.

The 25-year-old, who had played for Dortmund in his youth, joined them in 2012. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)