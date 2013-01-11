BERLIN Jan 11 Playmaker Nuri Sahin will return to Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund after unsuccessful spells at Real Madrid and Liverpool, several German media said on Friday.

The 24-year-old Turkey international, who left for Real in 2011 after helping Dortmund to the Bundesliga title, failed to win a starting spot in Spain before joining Liverpool in August 2012 on a loan deal.

Dortmund did not comment on the reports but announced an unscheduled news conference for later on Friday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)