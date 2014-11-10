BERLIN Nov 10 Borussia Dortmund central defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos broke his fibula in their 1-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday and will be out for about two weeks, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

The Greece international broke the one in his right leg during a tackle against Gladbach's Andre Hahn in the 82nd minute of their first win after five straight defeats that saw last season's Bundesliga runners-up move out of the bottom spot.

"The Greek is expected to be out for only two weeks and should be fit again for the Champions League game on Nov. 26 in London (against Arsenal)," the club said in a statement.

He will, however, miss Greece's Euro 2016 qualifier against the Faroe Islands on Nov. 14 and the friendly international against Serbia four days later.

Struggling Dortmund have been far more successful in Europe's premier club competition having already advanced to the knockout stage with two games to spare. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)