BERLIN Nov 10 Borussia Dortmund will be without winger Marco Reus and central defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos for two weeks after the pair were injured in Sunday's 1-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

Germany international Reus, in sensational form this season and one of only a few bright spots in their bad domestic run this season, stretched ankle ligaments in the game and is expected to return in two weeks, the club said on Twitter.

He is set to miss Germany's Euro 2016 qualifier against Gibraltar this week as well as their friendly against Spain on Nov. 18.

Greece international Papastathopoulos broke the fibula in his right leg in a tackle against Gladbach's Andre Hahn in the 82nd minute of Dortmund's first win after five straight defeats that saw last season's Bundesliga runners-up move out of bottom place.

"The Greek is expected to be out for only two weeks and should be fit again for the Champions League game on Nov. 26 in London (against Arsenal)," the club said in a statement.

He will, however, miss Greece's Euro 2016 qualifier against the Faroe Islands on Friday and the friendly against Serbia four days later.

The absences are painful for Dortmund as they look to bounce back from their bad start and quickly climb up the table until the winter break next month.

Struggling Dortmund have been far more successful in Europe's premier club competition having already advanced to the knockout stage with two games to spare. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Rex Gowar)