BERLIN, April 14 VfL Wolfsburg midfielder Julian Draxler has been ruled out for at least two weeks with torn muscle fibres in his leg, coach Dieter Hecking said on Thursday.

The injury, picked up in their 3-0 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid on Tuesday, comes at a bad time for the Germany international with the European Championship in France only two months away.

Germany coach Joachim Loew is due to announce his preliminary squad next month.

Draxler, who joined Wolfsburg from Schalke 04 for around 35 million euros ($39.46 million) this season, was part of the squad that won the 2014 World Cup.

Eighth-placed Wolfsburg meet Werder Bremen on Saturday.

