MUNICH, Germany Nov 2 Second division Dynamo
Dresden could be banned from next season's German Cup after the
country's football federation on Wednesday requested their
suspension following crowd trouble in a second round defeat by
Borussia Dortmund last week.
The DFB made the proposal to the national sports court after
fans of the former East German powerhouse lit flares, threw
objects onto the pitch and fought with stewards and police
around the stadium before and after the game.
More than a dozen fans were arrested.
The DFB said its suspension proposal comes after repeated
warnings and fines against Dresden in the past few seasons.
"After six convictions with fines in the seasons 2009/10 and
2010/11 as well as two in the current season, the DFB had warned
the club of tougher sanctions if their fans misbehaved again,"
the DFB said in a statement.
The club will now have to present its case early next week
before the court's decision.
