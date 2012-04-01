* Hyypia and Lewandowski take charge
* Leverkusen sixth after loss to Freiburg
BERLIN, April 1 Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday
sacked coach Robin Dutt after less than a season in charge
following their 2-0 home defeat by Freiburg on Saturday that
left them battling to stay in contention for a European spot.
Former Liverpool and Leverkusen defender Sami Hyypia and
under-19 boss Sascha Lewandowski were named as interim coaches
at last season's runners-up.
The duo, with Hyypia acting as "team chief" and Lewandowski
as the coach, will remain in charge "at least" until the end of
the current campaign, the club said in a statement.
"I know the team," said Hyypia, who ended his playing career
at Leverkusen last season after a decade at Liverpool.
"I believe in this team. We want to show an insecure team...
the way to get back to success."
Leverkusen are in sixth place ahead of Werder Bremen and VfL
Wolfsburg on goal difference.
Dutt had taken over last year following a successful stint
at Freiburg but he struggled at Leverkusen, who were beaten in
the Champions League knockout stages by Barcelona last month and
also out of the German Cup.
"We just had to act and show a sign that would give our
season target of playing internationally a new push," said club
boss Wolfgang Holzhaeuser.
