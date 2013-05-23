BERLIN May 23 German football association (DFB) sporting director Robin Dutt will find out next week whether he will be allowed to coach Werder Bremen from next season after the Bundesliga club made an official approach for his services.

The DFB said in a statement on Thursday that Werder had requested the release of Dutt, who succeeded Matthias Sammer at the football association after the former Germany defender took up a role at Bayern Munich last year.

Dutt, who joined the DFB in Aug. 2012, has a contract to 2016.

"Because of the importance of the person involved, the DFB board will discuss whether to offer the desired release," the authority said.

The 48-year-old Dutt made a name for himself after guiding Freiburg into the Bundesliga in 2009 and keeping them there until his departure in 2011 for a season at Bayer Leverkusen.

Werder narrowly escaped relegation this season and parted ways with coach of 14 years Thomas Schaaf on the penultimate weekend of the season. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)