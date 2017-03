March 3 Eintracht Frankfurt coach Armin Veh will not renew his contract with the Bundesliga club and is to leave at the end of the season.

"I told the team this morning about my departure," he told a news conference on Monday. "I can't imagine that my departure will have a negative effect on the team."

Veh, 53, took over in 2011 and led Eintracht out of the second division at the first attempt.

His side have struggled this season but hauled themselves six points clear of the relegation playoff place with a dramatic 2-1 win over VfB Stuttgart on Sunday. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)