March 3 Eintracht Frankfurt coach Armin Veh has decided against renewing his contract with the Bundesliga club and will leave at the end of the season.

"I told the team this morning," he said at a news conference on Monday. "I can't imagine my departure will have a negative effect on the team."

Veh, 53, took over in 2011 and led Eintracht out of the second division at the first attempt. They finished sixth on their top flight return last season, qualifying for the Europa League.

His side have struggled this season but hauled themselves six points clear of the relegation playoff place with a dramatic 2-1 win over VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.

Eintracht were knocked out of the Europa League by Porto in the last 32 and suffered a quarter-final elimination in the German Cup by Borussia Dortmund.

Chairman Heribert Bruchhagen said Veh made his decision to quit during the winter training camp in January.

"Armin Veh informed us in Abu Dhabi he would not be extending his contract," explained Bruchhagen. "We are all determined to continue working successfully with Armin Veh until the end of June."

Veh, a former midfielder who previously coached Augsburg, Hamburg SV, VfL Wolfsburg and Stuttgart, said he kept quiet at the club's request.

"I wanted to make the decision public but accepted the club's wish to do so at a later date. It's very important to me that, in spite of all the problems we may have, we achieve our aim of staying in the Bundesliga."

Eintracht, UEFA Cup champions in 1980 and four-times German Cup winners, have never lifted the Bundesliga trophy although they won the league under the old system in 1959.

They were also involved in one of the most memorable European Cup finals, losing 7-3 to Real Madrid in Glasgow in 1960. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)