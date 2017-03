BERLIN, March 19 Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp suffered a broken hand while training with Germany's Under-21 team on Monday and will undergo tests, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Trapp was injured during Germany's preparations ahead of their game against Israel on Sunday.

"First diagnosis is that of a hand fracture. He is set to return to Frankfurt today to have his diagnosis confirmed by Eintracht team doctor Christoph Seeger," Eintracht said in a statement.

Trapp, who has played every game this season, has been outstanding as the promoted club lie in fourth place in the Bundesliga and challenge for a Champions League spot. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)