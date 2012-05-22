BERLIN, MAY 22 - Bayern Munich's emotionally shattered German internationals will begin their preparation for the European championship with a trip to the Monaco Grand Prix to lift their spirits, assistant coach Hansi Flick said Tuesday.

Flick said the players involved in the Champions League final defeat by Chelsea would not take part in Germany's friendly in Switzerland on Saturday but would join the rest of the squad in Monaco.

"On Sunday, we will all together visit the Formula One race in Monaco," Flick told reporters. "That will be a good way for the Bayern players to start."

Germany began a training camp in the south of France on Monday and the Bayern players had originally planned to arrive on the eve of the Switzerland match in Basel.

Flick said forward Miroslav Klose, who has been troubled by a back problem which forced him to miss several games with his club Lazio towards the end of the season, was recovering well.

"It's all going according to plan and, as long as he no longer has any mild discomfort on Saturday, he will certainly play," said Flick. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Tom Bartlett)