BERLIN, MAY 22 - Bayern Munich's emotionally shattered
German internationals will begin their preparation for the
European championship with a trip to the Monaco Grand Prix to
lift their spirits, assistant coach Hansi Flick said Tuesday.
Flick said the players involved in the Champions League
final defeat by Chelsea would not take part in Germany's
friendly in Switzerland on Saturday but would join the rest of
the squad in Monaco.
"On Sunday, we will all together visit the Formula One race
in Monaco," Flick told reporters. "That will be a good way for
the Bayern players to start."
Germany began a training camp in the south of France on
Monday and the Bayern players had originally planned to arrive
on the eve of the Switzerland match in Basel.
Flick said forward Miroslav Klose, who has been troubled by
a back problem which forced him to miss several games with his
club Lazio towards the end of the season, was recovering well.
"It's all going according to plan and, as long as he no
longer has any mild discomfort on Saturday, he will certainly
play," said Flick.
