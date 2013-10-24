BERLIN Oct 24 Germany will submit a bid to host the 2024 Euro soccer tournament, the German football association (DFB) told European soccer's governing body UEFA on Thursday.

"Eighteen years after the unique 2006 World Cup the time is right for another summer fairytale in Germany," said DFB president Wolfgang Niersbach following a federation meeting in Nuremberg.

"The last time the DFB hosted the Euro was 1988. We think we have good chances because as organisers of past tournaments we always left an excellent impression on FIFA and UEFA," he said.

France will host the 2016 tournament while Euro 2020 will be hosted by cities across the continent to lower the financial burden on organisers.

Germany has also bid for one of the packages to host matches for Euro 2020, putting Munich forward as a candidate city. UEFA will spread the tournament across the continent to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European championship. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)