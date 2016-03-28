Soccer-Iraq coach Shenaishil sacked after World Cup failure
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
March 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Monday Friday, April 1 (GMT) Bayer Leverkusen v VfL Wolfsburg (1830) Saturday, April 2 (GMT) Mainz v FC Augsburg (1330) Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330) FC Ingolstadt 04 v Schalke 04 (1330) Hanover 96 v Hamburg SV (1330) SV Darmstadt 98 v VfB Stuttgart (1330) Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen (1630) Sunday, April 3 (GMT) Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hertha Berlin (1330) Hoffenheim v Cologne (1530)
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
* Sevilla coach Sampaoli appears set to take over (Adds detail, background)