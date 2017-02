Soccer-African Nations Cup results

Feb 2 (Gracenote) - Results from the African Nations Cup play-offs matches on Thursday Semifinal Thursday, February 2 Cameroon - Ghana 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Wednesday, February 1 Burkina Faso - Egypt 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-4) Egypt win 4-3 on penalties. Next Fixtures (GMT): Third-place play-off Saturday, February 4 Burkina Faso v Loser SF 2 (1900) Final Sunday, February 5 Egypt