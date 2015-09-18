Soccer-Silva, Di Maria ruled out of PSG's Cup quarter-final
PARIS, April 4 Paris St Germain will be without captain Thiago Silva and Angel Di Maria when they visit third-division Avranches for a French Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.
Sept 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, September 18 (GMT) Mainz v Hoffenheim (1830) Saturday, September 19 (GMT) Cologne v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330) Hamburg SV v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330) SV Darmstadt 98 v Bayern Munich (1330) VfL Wolfsburg v Hertha Berlin (1330) Werder Bremen v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1330) Sunday, September 20 (GMT) VfB Stuttgart v Schalke 04 (1330) Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen (1530) FC Augsburg v Hanover 96 (1530)
ACCRA, April 4 Ghana have returned Kwesi Appiah to his former post as national team coach after appointing him on a two-year contract, the West African country's football association announced on Tuesday.