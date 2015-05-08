Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, May 8 (GMT) Hamburg SV v Freiburg (1830) Saturday, May 9 (GMT) Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg (1330) Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin (1330) Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen (1330) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hoffenheim (1330) Hanover 96 v Werder Bremen (1330) VfB Stuttgart v Mainz (1630) Sunday, May 10 (GMT) SC Paderborn v VfL Wolfsburg (1330) Cologne v Schalke 04 (1530)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.