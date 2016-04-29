Soccer-Di Maria double keeps PSG on Monaco's tail
PARIS, April 14 French champions Paris St Germain moved level on points with Monaco at the top of Ligue 1 after Angel Di Maria scored in each half to give them a 2-0 win at Angers on Friday.
April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, April 29 (GMT) FC Augsburg v Cologne (1830) Saturday, April 30 (GMT) Mainz v Hamburg SV (1330) Bayern Munich v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330) Borussia Dortmund v VfL Wolfsburg (1330) Hanover 96 v Schalke 04 (1330) Hoffenheim v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1330) SV Darmstadt 98 v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330) Bayer Leverkusen v Hertha Berlin (1630) Monday, May 2 (GMT) Werder Bremen v VfB Stuttgart (1815)
April 14 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Ligue 1 Regular match on Friday Angers SCO 0 Paris St Germain 2 Angel Di Maria 28,84 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 15 Nice v AS Nancy-Lorraine (1500) En Avant de Guingamp v Toulouse (1800) Metz v Caen (1800) Montpellier HSC v FC Lorient (1800) Stade Rennes v Li