BERLIN, June 16 Germany mourned the death of two former World Cup winners on Sunday with 1974 champion Heinz Flohe passing away hours before 1954 winner Ottmar Walter.

Flohe, who won 39 caps for Germany and scored eight goals, spent 13 seasons at home club Cologne who he led to the domestic league and Cup double in 1978.

A three-time German Cup winner, Flohe, played a total of 343 league games for Cologne and for 1860 Munich, where he spent one season in 1979/80.

He also played in the 1978 World Cup scoring two goals.

The former midfielder fell into a coma in 2010 after collapsing in the street and never recovered.

Walter, who along with his late brother Fritz, was part of Germany's "Miracle of Bern" team that beat the mighty Hungary 3-2 in a dramatic final in Switzerland.

Capped 21 times, Walter scored four goals in five games at the 1954 tournament. He was 89.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)