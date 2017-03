BERLIN, Sept 25 Former Germany goalkeeper Timo Hildebrand has signed with Eintracht Frankfurt after first choice Kevin Trapp was ruled out for three months due to an ankle injury, the club said on Thursday.

Hildebrand, who last played for Schalke between 2011 and 2014 and also played for VfB Stuttgart, Valencia and Hoffenheim among others, had been without a club since the end of last season.

The 35-year-old, who won seven caps for Germany, holds the record for the longest Bundesliga streak without conceding a goal with 884 minutes set in 2003.

Trapp tore an ankle ligament in their 2-2 draw against Mainz this week.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)