BERLIN Nov 23 Surprise package Eintracht Frankfurt will have Brazilian defender Bamba Anderson fit for Saturday's Bundesliga clash against second-placed Schalke 04, coach Armin Veh said on Friday.

Anderson, who has played through in 11 of their 12 games this season, will be back after missing training earlier this week with a flu.

Fellow-defender Vadim Demidov and striker Jimmy Hoffer, however, are doubtful and still nursing minor injuries as third-placed Frankfurt, level on 23 points with Schalke, look to notch their third away win this season.

"We are going there as outsiders but we will get our chances and won't just erect a wall at the back but instead try to play our game," Veh told reporters.

Frankfurt, who set a record for the best start by a promoted team after winning four out of four games, have the league's third best attack behind Champions League competitors Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Frankfurt forward Alexander Meier is also top of the scorers' list along with Bayern's Mario Mandzukic.

"We still need to keep our feet on the ground. You go through life better that way," Veh, who won the Bundesliga title with VfB Stuttgart in 2007, said. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)