BERLIN Jan 19 Eintracht Frankfurt central defender Bamba Anderson has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Bundesliga club until 2018, the Europa League hopefuls said on Monday.

The tall and powerful 27-year-old Brazilian, who has been at Frankfurt since 2011 after arriving in Germany three years earlier, has been an automatic starter for Thomas Schaaf's team this season.

Frankfurt are ninth in the Bundesliga after a fine first half to the campaign and are in with a chance for a Europa League spot.

The Bundesliga resumes on Jan. 30 after the winter break. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John O'Brien)