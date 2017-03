BERLIN, April 3 Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Serbia international Aleksandar Ignjovski on a three-year deal from next season after the versatile midfielder turned down a contract extension at Werder Bremen, Frankfurt said on Thursday.

"We are very happy that the transfer worked," said Eintracht sports director Bruno Huebner in a statement.

"At 23 Aleksandar has already considerable experience and can be deployed in several positions. He can play in the defensive midfield or as a full back."

The player has spent three seasons at Werder after leaving 1860 Munich where he played on loan for two seasons from OFK Belgrade.

