BERLIN, March 8 Former Croatia coach Niko Kovac took over at Eintracht Frankfurt on a 15-month deal on Tuesday, replacing sacked Armin Veh, with the team struggling in the relegation playoff spot.

The Berlin-born Kovac, who played for several Bundesliga clubs, including Hertha, Bayern Munich and Hamburg SV, will be assisted by his younger brother Robert, an equally experienced former Croatia international.

Veh was fired on Sunday, a day after a 1-1 draw against Ingolstadt. Frankfurt have managed just two wins in their last 15 league games after a promising start to the season and now lie 16th in the table, in the relegation playoff spot.

"The aim of Niko Kovac has to be to mobilise the strengths within the team to secure we remain in the Bundesliga," club CEO Heribert Bruchhagen said in a statement.

"We are convinced he will achieve that."

Kovac's biggest coaching success was steering Croatia to the 2014 World Cup with a playoff win over Iceland shortly after taking over in late 2013. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Dominic Evans)