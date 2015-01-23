BERLIN Jan 23 Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Martin Lanig has joined Apoel Nicosia on an 18-month deal, becoming the first German to be lured to the Cyprus club by fellow countryman coach Thorsten Fink.

Frankfurt said the 30-year-old, who had joined in 2012 from Cologne and has also played at VfB Stuttgart for a total of 123 Bundesliga appearances, requested to be released from his contract.

"Apoel is an ambitious club and the prospect of playing in the Champions League is a huge motivation for me," Lanig told reporters in Cyprus.

Apoel, who finished bottom of their Champions League group this season, are second in the Cypriot top division.

Former Bayern Munich player Fink took over Apoel earlier this month, after having last coached Hamburg SV in 2013. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)